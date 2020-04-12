Grab Your Sweatpants, Olympian Simone Biles Has an Amazing New Handstand Challenge

World gymnastics champion Simone Biles is challenging you. Yes, she’s challenging you there, sitting on your couch in your sweatpants while socially distancing like a responsible human being. She’s challenging you to do a handstand. The twist: you have to take off your pants with your feet at the same time.

Biles, who is probably as bored as the rest of us, posted her successful attempt to Twitter on Saturday evening. She seems to have pulled off the stunt with ease as it took her a few seconds, trudging back and forth on her hands, before she removed her sweatpants.

Biles is the most decorated U.S. women’s gymnast ever, with at least 30 World/Olympic medals, according to USA Gymnastics. Last fall, Biles swept up five gold medals at the World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, making her the most decorated gymnast in the championships’ history.

In her tweet, she called it a “handstand challenge,” and quickly found plenty of at-home gymnasts willing to take it up. Many responded with some impressive and successful attempts.

Don’t worry if the challenge seems too daunting for you. You’re definitely not the only one.

Chrissy Teigen was not confident in her own abilities to perform the challenge.

Ryan Reynolds replied with a simple “no” — the same response he gave to fellow actor and Marvel superhero Tom Holland, who tagged him in a similar handstand challenge that entailed taking your shirt off in the middle of the move.

Write to Sanya Mansoor at sanya.mansoor@time.com.