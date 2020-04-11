Man Arrested for Slashing Tires on 22 Cars Parked Outside of a New York Hospital

As medical workers left New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt, N.Y., early Friday morning they found that tires on 22 cars in the parking lot had been slashed, officials said.

In a press release circulated Friday, New York State Police said it had arrested Daniel R. Hall, 29, for the incident. The police said Hall also had a small amount of PCP on him. Hall’s attorney could not be immediately located for comment.

“We were shocked to hear of this incident, especially at this time when our employees are working tirelessly and courageously through this crisis,” NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital told TIME in a statement. The hospital told TIME it would pay for the damages.

Hall was arraigned and given sent to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $1,500 cash bail. He’s scheduled to appear before Peekskill Court on May 18. The police did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment.

On Thursday, police and firefighters stood outside the hospital and gave medical professionals a round of an applause for their work fighting COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. “What our hospital is focusing on today is the beautiful tribute given by our first responders,” the hospital’s statement said.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Madeleine Carlisle at madeleine.carlisle@time.com.