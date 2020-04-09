TIME and Katie Couric Launch New Video Series to Spotlight Human Stories and Challenges of the COVID-19 Crisis

(New York, NY – April 9, 2020) – TIME and award-winning multimedia journalist Katie Couric are partnering to launch two new collaborative short-form video series that address the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 crisis. In addition to serving as co-producer for both series, Couric will interview front line workers across the country and work with TIME to cover the health and wellness crisis that people are confronting today.

Focusing on hopeful human stories amid the COVID-19 crisis, “TIME Reports with Katie Couric: Frontline Heroes” will profile inspiring individuals who are risking their lives to help others. In the first episodes, Couric interviews an EMT, a nurse and a police detective who also serves as a physician’s assistant, each sharing their first-hand experiences, challenges and dedication to serving their communities each day. The series launches alongside TIME’s new issue, a special report on the first responders, out Thursday, and continues for the next three months.

Beginning next week, “TIME Reports with Katie Couric: The New Normal,” will spotlight expert advice on personal health and wellness during this unprecedented time.

“We are excited to partner with Katie Couric on this new video collaboration that will shine a light on the heroes and newsmakers of this moment and to provide our viewers with valuable information on the health and wellness issues we are all facing in this ‘new normal,’” said TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal.

“I deeply respect the talented and hardworking journalists at TIME and am looking forward to collaborating on these inspiring stories of courage during this extraordinary and unsettling period. This is indeed a ‘new normal’ and providing useful ways to help us all get through it is something I’m very proud to be a part of,” said Katie Couric.

Katie Couric Media produces purpose-driven content across various platforms. KCM seeks to entertain, inspire and inform audiences through digital series, documentaries as well as the podcast, Next Question with Katie Couric, and Wake-Up Call, a daily newsletter.

Both series will be available on TIME.com and on TIME and Katie Couric Media’s social channels.

For more information and to watch the first episode of “TIME Reports with Katie Couric: Frontline Heroes,” visit: https://bit.ly/34pEbAA.

Sign up for Inside TIME. Be the first to see the new cover of TIME and get our most compelling stories delivered straight to your inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.