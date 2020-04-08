Linda Tripp, Whose Tapes Exposed Clinton Scandal, Dies at 70

Linda Tripp talks to reporters outside of the Federal Courthouse, following her eighth day of testimony before the grand jury investigating the Monica Lewinsky affair in Washington D.C., on July 29, 1998.
WILLIAM PHILPOTT—AFP via Getty Images
By Associated Press
April 8, 2020 6:14 PM EDT

WASHINGTON — Linda Tripp, whose secretly recorded conversations with White House intern Monica Lewinsky led to the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton, died Wednesday at age 70.

Her death was confirmed by attorney Joseph Murtha. He provided no further details.

In August 1994, Tripp became a public affairs specialist at the Pentagon, where Lewinsky worked after being a White House intern. The two reportedly became friends.

Tripp made secret tapes of conversations with Lewinsky, who told her she had had an affair with Clinton. Tripp turned almost 20 hours of tapes over to Kenneth Starr, the independent prosecutor investigating the president, prompting the investigation that led to his impeachment.

As news broke Wednesday that Tripp was near death, Lewinsky tweeted that she hoped for her recovery “no matter the past.”

