Colorado Girl Who Inspired 'Charlotte's Web' Medical Marijuana Oil Dies at 13

In this Feb. 7, 2014 photo, Matt Figi hugs and tickles his once severely-ill 7-year-old daughter Charlotte, as they wander around inside a greenhouse for a special strain of medical marijuana known as Charlotte's Web, which was named after the girl early in her treatment, in a remote spot in the mountains west of Colorado Springs, Colo.
Brennan Linsley — AP
By Associated Press
April 8, 2020 2:34 PM EDT

(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) — A girl with a rare form of epilepsy whose recovery inspired the name of a medical marijuana oil that drew families of children with similar health problems to Colorado for treatment has died, according to the non-profit organization founded by her mother.

No cause of death was given for Charlotte Figi, 13, in the Facebook announcement from the non-profit group Realm of Caring.

However, a post on her mother’s Facebook page said Charlotte was recently hospitalized because she had not recovered from a virus that had hit her whole family.

Calls to relatives and the foundation for additional details, and whether Charlotte had the coronavirus, were not immediately returned Wednesday.

“Some journeys are long and bland and others are short and poignant and meant to revolutionize the world. Such was the path chosen by this little girl with a catastrophic form of epilepsy called Dravet Syndrome,” the announcement from Realm of Caring said.

At age 5, Charlotte suffered as many as 300 grand mal seizures a week, used a wheelchair, went into repeated cardiac arrest and could barely speak.

With doctors out of ideas, her mother Paige Figi began calling medical marijuana shops. Her symptoms largely disappeared after she began taking an oil infused with a strain of marijuana with low THC, the drug’s psychoactive ingredient.

The oil’s name was changed to Charlotte’s Web.

Her success led other families with children suffering from seizures to move to Colorado Springs before marijuana was more widely legalized in the United States.

Most Popular on TIME
1
For Millions of People, Relief From the COVID-19 Stimulus Package Remains Out of Reach
2
How to Wish Someone a 'Happy Passover'
3
Can You Be Re-Infected After Recovering From Coronavirus?

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
For Millions of People, Relief From the COVID-19 Stimulus Package Remains Out of Reach
2
How to Wish Someone a 'Happy Passover'
3
Can You Be Re-Infected After Recovering From Coronavirus?
4
When Dorm Life Invades the Home
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE