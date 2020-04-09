When the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater suspended all classes and locked down its campus last month in response to the coronavirus, many students went home.

Not Luca Petrogalli. The 19-year old freshman is from the city of Turin in northern Italy, which is also locked down as the country fights to prevent the further spread of coronavirus. As The Daily Dot reports, going home to Italy wasn’t an option, so Petrogalli stayed on campus by himself. However, he managed to keep busy with TikTok.

On TikTok, he has been documenting his life as a coronavirus castaway of sorts, as a lone resident of the empty campus.

Keep up to date with our daily coronavirus newsletter by clicking here.

He captures what it’s like living in an otherwise empty dorm, but he is trying to make the best of it.

This lonely video is just missing a tumbleweed rolling through.

Since Petrogalli appears to have the entire dorm to himself, when he decided that he was tired of walking to the bathroom every morning, he just moved inside. Who is there to complain?

He also found a creative way to not miss his friends who would normally be filling the dorm with noise and action, printing out their photos and sticking them up on the walls.

Please send any tips, leads, and stories to virus@time.com.

The Coronavirus Brief. Everything you need to know about the global spread of COVID-19 Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.