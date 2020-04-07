Trump Says He'll 'Put a Hold' on World Health Organization Funding Before Backtracking

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, on April 7, 2020, in Washington.
Alex Brandon—AP
April 7, 2020 6:39 PM EDT

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said he would “put a hold” on U.S. funding for the World Health Organization, before backtracking and claiming, “I’m not saying I’m going to do it.”

Trump made the comments at a White House press briefing as deaths and infections across the country continue to rise.

Trump at first announced he would be cutting off U.S. funding to the organization. But when pressed on whether it was the right time, given the current crisis, he told reporters he was only looking at the prospect.

Still, he criticized the organization, saying they “they missed the call” on the pandemic and claiming that they seem to be “very China-centric.”

He claimed, “They should have known and they probably did know.”

The WHO has praised China for its transparency on the virus, even though there is there is reason to believe that more people died of COVID-19 than the country’s official tally.

Throughout his presidency, Trump has voiced skepticism of many international organizations.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Can You Be Re-Infected After Recovering From Coronavirus?
2
Trump Says He'll 'Put a Hold' on WHO Funding
3
Wuhan Celebrates End of Coronavirus Lockdown

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
Can You Be Re-Infected After Recovering From Coronavirus?
2
Trump Says He'll 'Put a Hold' on WHO Funding
3
Wuhan Celebrates End of Coronavirus Lockdown
4
Jack Dorsey Pledges $1B for COVID-19 Relief
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE