As people around the world practice social distancing in an effort to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus, residents at a senior living center got a very special guest host for a virtual bingo game.

“We got two winners! Look at this! Look at that board!” Matthew McConaughey can be heard calling the bingo board numbers with his signature delivery in video that went viral Monday night. Players from the independent and assisted living facility, The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Round Rock, Texas took part in the spirited game that took place over Zoom on Sunday night. From the looks of it, they all had a ball, and McConaughey’s family including his kids, his mother, Kay, and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey even got in on the fun.

“Ever play virtual bingo with #MatthewMcConaughey? You’d be a whole lot cooler if you did!” the facility captioned the video shared to Facebook, which has been shared 1,000 times. McConaughey was invited back in September, according to CBS Austin, but a remote visit this weekend seems like as good a time as any. There was even time during the game for questions about the actor’s favorite drink.

Actor, professor of practice in the media studies wing of The University of Texas in Austin, commencement and awards speech ace, and bingo caller. This guy does it all.

Keep up to date with our daily coronavirus newsletter by clicking here.

“The generosity and kindness Matthew McConaughey and his family showed our residents was beautiful, but more importantly we were gifted with a humble message from his heart,” William Swearingen, senior VP of sales and marketing at Spectrum Retirement, told Good Morning America. “And for that, we will be forever grateful.”

See the 20 residents and their famous host in action below.

The fun spilled over onto Twitter of course.

Please send any tips, leads, and stories to virus@time.com.

The Coronavirus Brief. Everything you need to know about the global spread of COVID-19 Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.