Kid Interrupts Politician During Live Interview Like It's BBC Dad All Over Again

As the world does its part to help fight the further spread of the coronavirus, parents and children are working out how they can all be at home together—and the process still has some snafus. Anneliese Dodds, the U.K.’s newly appointed shadow chancellor, learned that during a live television interview when her daughter crashed the newscast.

Dodds was in the middle of a live interview with Kay Burley of Sky News discussing the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. “We need to get to the best possible situation for dealing with the virus and then ensuring we have that economic support there for businesses and individuals that they need at this time,” Dodds said just as her daughter appeared on the screen behind her.

As Dodds was focused on the camera in front of her, she didn’t seem to immediately notice her daughter’s surprise appearance in front of a live television audience, or she was using her impressive parental powers to simply pretend it wasn’t happening.

Burley, though, quickly spotted the girl and jovially mentioned the new guest. “Okay, somebody who wants to come and say hello to you while you’re on the telly,” she said, laughing, adding: “We’ve seen this happen before, haven’t we?” Burley was most likely referring to the now-famous BBC interview with Robert E. Kelly, who is now better known as BBC Dad. He earned the moniker after his delightfully adorable children crashed a live interview resulting in a hilarious clip that instantly went viral.

Dodds simply smiled and carried on with the interview until her daughter wandered out of the room. While Burley gamely said her daughter was “welcome anytime on the programme,” Dodds will most likely be locking the door before her next interview, just like BBC Dad now recommends. Read on for more tips for staying productive and mentally healthy while working from home.

