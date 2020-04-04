'I May Take It.' Trump Again Touts Hydroxychloroquine, Which Has Major Potential Side Effects, as COVID-19 Treatment

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, on April 3, 2020, in Washington.
Alex Brandon—AP
By Associated Press
April 4, 2020 6:20 PM EDT

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is again touting a drug used to treat certain other diseases and says he may take it himself in hope that it will help fend off the new coronavirus.

Trump says “there’s a rumor out there” that hydroxychloroquine is effective, declaring “I may take it.”

He has often pointed to hydroxychloroquine as a possible cure and urged people to take it, despite more sober assessments of its effectiveness by medical professionals.

The drug has long been used to treat malaria, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. Very small preliminary studies suggested it might help prevent coronavirus from entering cells and possibly help patients clear the virus sooner.

But the drug has major potential side effects, especially for the heart, and large studies are underway to see if it is safe and effective for treating COVID-19.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Can You Be Re-Infected After Recovering From Coronavirus?
2
City Demands People Wear Masks or Face Fines
3
Italy Appears to Be Flattening the Curve

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
Can You Be Re-Infected After Recovering From Coronavirus?
2
City Demands People Wear Masks or Face Fines
3
Italy Appears to Be Flattening the Curve
4
When Are U.S. States Projected to 'Flatten the Curve'?
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE