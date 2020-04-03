Healthcare workers deserve a lot of gratitude for their tireless efforts on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

To express her appreciation, actor Jennifer Aniston joined Jimmy Kimmel on his late night TV show to thank a nurse who has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late night host set up a video chat with cardiovascular nurse Kimball Fairbanks, a mother of two currently recuperating in isolation in Utah to protect her two small children.

“We wanted to cheer you up a little bit, so I’d like you to meet somebody. Her name is Jennifer,” Kimmel said before surprising the nurse with The Morning Show star.

“Hi, honey, it’s so good to meet you,” Aniston told Fairbanks. “I just have to say, God bless you and all of you that are out there doing what you’re doing. I just, I don’t even know how to express my gratitude to everything that you guys are doing, putting your health at risk and all of that. You’re just phenomenal.”

“Well, thank you,” said a clearly shocked Fairbanks. “I really appreciate that.”

Aniston’s presence wasn’t her only present for the nurse, though. After Kimmel asked Fairbanks how she has been feeding herself during her illness, the nurse said she’s been mainly ordering delivery. That’s when Kimmel and the Friends actress told the nurse she was receiving a $10,000 gift card from the delivery company Postmates. “But you have to use it all in one shot,” joked Kimmel, before adding that each of the nurses on Fairbanks’ floor will also receive Postmates gift cards.

Watch Jennifer Aniston on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below.

