As those working from home adjust to connecting with each other remote, Zoom video conference hiccups abound. And one such Zoom video conference issue became internet gold. It’s easy to see why.

In this new normal for some, our identities just don’t translate so well to the whole team across a video. That’s especially true if you’re a potato with a face.

Lizet Ocampo, who works as the department head at a nonprofit focused on equal rights and justice called People For the American Way, went viral for morphing into a potato for a video call recently.

“My boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting,” Twitter user @PettyClegg shared. It’s been liked nearly 900,000 times since Monday.

Ocampo had originally downloaded the filter for a looser happy hour on Friday night for fun, but she couldn’t figure out how to turn it off for the Microsoft Team meeting by Monday morning.

She’s far from alone when it comes to technology snafus right now, but as a leader who became an internet-famous tuber, she is extraordinary.

People adore this moment. In fact, some even feel like the potato’s facial expression, with its eyes and face, encapsulates what they are feeling in uncertain times.

Meet “potato boss” as she’s been playfully dubbed below.

