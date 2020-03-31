Leave it to Drake to inspire a dance challenge to his song before he even drops the track.
The Canadian rapper, who’s no stranger to instigating a viral challenge online, appears primed for current TikTok dominance after a clip of an unreleased song has become a dance challenge for fans.
The song, called “Toosie Slide,” includes instructive lyrics like “right foot up, left foot slide/left up, right foot slide,” making it the perfect soundbite for a looping TikTok clip — and a dance challenge. The song appeared in a social media clip by Atlanta dancer Toosie (known on Twitter as @TheRealYvngQuan), where he styled choreography that mirrored Drake’s lyrics.
Following the post, Drake confirmed via his Instagram that this snippet of a song was a preview of his new single, aptly dubbed the “Toosie Slide.”
Listen to the preview of “Toosie Slide” and see Drake’s latest viral dance challenge below.