Leave it to Drake to inspire a dance challenge to his song before he even drops the track.

The Canadian rapper, who’s no stranger to instigating a viral challenge online, appears primed for current TikTok dominance after a clip of an unreleased song has become a dance challenge for fans.

The song, called “Toosie Slide,” includes instructive lyrics like “right foot up, left foot slide/left up, right foot slide,” making it the perfect soundbite for a looping TikTok clip — and a dance challenge. The song appeared in a social media clip by Atlanta dancer Toosie (known on Twitter as @TheRealYvngQuan), where he styled choreography that mirrored Drake’s lyrics.

Following the post, Drake confirmed via his Instagram that this snippet of a song was a preview of his new single, aptly dubbed the “Toosie Slide.”

Listen to the preview of “Toosie Slide” and see Drake’s latest viral dance challenge below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.