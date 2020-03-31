While many movies’ theatrical releases have been postponed because of coronavirus, there’s no lack of great movies and shows to stream on Netflix while practicing social distancing and self-isolation this month.
If you’re looking for a little distraction from the uncertainty in the world right now, the streaming platform has plenty of comedic offerings, including Middleditch & Schwartz, a three-part special starring pals Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) and Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation);each segment is an improv performance based on a random audience suggestion, resulting in some seriously zany scenarios. All three segments drop on April 21.
There’s a wide range of films hitting Netflix this month as well, from Alan Yang‘s multi-generational original drama Tigertail, which will premiere on April 10, to critically acclaimed romance The Artist. Notable additions include The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Django Unchained, and Hail, Caesar!
Those looking to get their documentary fix might consider A Secret Love, which tells the real-life, seven-decade queer love story between Terry Donahue, a player for the women’s professional baseball league that was the inspiration for A League of Their Own, and her longtime partner, Pat Henschel. How to Fix a Drug Scandal and Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story are also titles to look for in April.
For anyone who’s using their time in quarantine to flex their skills in the kitchen, take inspiration (and perhaps lessons on what not to do) from the return of beloved baking show Nailed It!, back for its fourth season on April 1. It will be joined by Nadiya’s Time to Eat and Cooking with Cannabis, both Netflix original series, on April 29 and April 20, respectively. And for those who couldn’t get enough of Netflix’s reality dating show, Love Is Blind, released in February, there’s another original (and outrageous) reality dating show, Too Hot to Handle, hitting the streaming service on April 17.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix — and everything leaving — in April 2020.
Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in April 2020
Available April 1
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet
How to Fix a Drug Scandal
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show
Nailed It!: Season 4
Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2
Available April 3
Coffee & Kareem
La casa de papel: Part 4
Money Heist: The Phenomenon
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy
StarBeam
Available April 6
The Big Show Show
Available April 7
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3
Available April 9
Hi Score Girl: Season 2
Available April 10
Brews Brothers
LA Originals
La vie scolaire
Love Wedding Repeat
The Main Event
Tigertail
Available April 14
Chris D’Elia: No Pain
Available April 15
The Innocence Files
Outer Banks
Available April 16
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2
Fauda: Season 3
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos
Available April 17
Betonrausch
#blackAF
Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2
Legado en los huesos
Sergio
Too Hot to Handle
Available April 20
Cooked with Cannabis
The Midnight Gospel
Available April 21
Middleditch & Schwartz
Available April 22
Absurd Planet
Circus of Books
El silencio del pantano
The Plagues of Breslau
The Willoughbys
Win the Wilderness
Available April 23
The House of Flowers : Season 3
Available April 24
After Life: Season 2
Extraction
Hello Ninja: Season 2
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill
Available April 26
The Last Kingdom: Season 4
Available April 27
Never Have I Ever
Available April 29
A Secret Love
Extracurricular
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story
Nadiya’s Time to Eat
Summertime
Available April 30
Dangerous Lies
Drifting Dragons
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut
Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)
The Victims’ Game
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in April 2020
Available April 2
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
Available April 4
Angel Has Fallen
Available April 5
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Available April 11
CODE 8
Available April 16
Despicable Me
Hail, Caesar!
Jem and the Holograms
Available April 18
The Green Hornet
Available April 20
The Vatican Tapes
Available April 21
Bleach: The Assault
Bleach: The Bount
Available April 25
The Artist
Django Unchained
Available April 27
Battle: Los Angeles
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in April 2020
Leaving April 4
American Odyssey: Season 1
Leaving April 8
Movie 43
Leaving April 15
21 & Over
Leaving April 16
Lost Girl: Season 1-5
Leaving April 17
Big Fat Liar
Leaving April 19
The Longest Yard
Leaving April 24
The Ugly Truth
Leaving April 29
National Treasure
Leaving 4/30/20
A Cinderella Story
A Little Princess
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
The Craft
Crash
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Friday the 13th
Good Burger
GoodFellas
The Hangover
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Rosemary’s Baby
Rounders
Scream 2
Scream 3
The Shawshank Redemption
Space Jam
Spy Kids
Step Brothers
Strictly Ballroom
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
True Grit