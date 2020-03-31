While many movies’ theatrical releases have been postponed because of coronavirus, there’s no lack of great movies and shows to stream on Netflix while practicing social distancing and self-isolation this month.

If you’re looking for a little distraction from the uncertainty in the world right now, the streaming platform has plenty of comedic offerings, including Middleditch & Schwartz, a three-part special starring pals Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) and Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation);each segment is an improv performance based on a random audience suggestion, resulting in some seriously zany scenarios. All three segments drop on April 21.

There’s a wide range of films hitting Netflix this month as well, from Alan Yang‘s multi-generational original drama Tigertail, which will premiere on April 10, to critically acclaimed romance The Artist. Notable additions include The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Django Unchained, and Hail, Caesar!

Those looking to get their documentary fix might consider A Secret Love, which tells the real-life, seven-decade queer love story between Terry Donahue, a player for the women’s professional baseball league that was the inspiration for A League of Their Own, and her longtime partner, Pat Henschel. How to Fix a Drug Scandal and Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story are also titles to look for in April.

For anyone who’s using their time in quarantine to flex their skills in the kitchen, take inspiration (and perhaps lessons on what not to do) from the return of beloved baking show Nailed It!, back for its fourth season on April 1. It will be joined by Nadiya’s Time to Eat and Cooking with Cannabis, both Netflix original series, on April 29 and April 20, respectively. And for those who couldn’t get enough of Netflix’s reality dating show, Love Is Blind, released in February, there’s another original (and outrageous) reality dating show, Too Hot to Handle, hitting the streaming service on April 17.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix — and everything leaving — in April 2020.

Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in April 2020

Available April 1

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet

How to Fix a Drug Scandal

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show

Nailed It!: Season 4

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2

Available April 3

Coffee & Kareem

La casa de papel: Part 4

Money Heist: The Phenomenon

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy

StarBeam

Available April 6

The Big Show Show

Available April 7

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3

Available April 9

Hi Score Girl: Season 2

Available April 10

Brews Brothers

LA Originals

La vie scolaire

Love Wedding Repeat

The Main Event

Tigertail

Available April 14

Chris D’Elia: No Pain

Available April 15

The Innocence Files

Outer Banks

Available April 16

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2

Fauda: Season 3

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos

Available April 17

Betonrausch

#blackAF

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2

Legado en los huesos

Sergio

Too Hot to Handle

Available April 20

Cooked with Cannabis

The Midnight Gospel

Available April 21

Middleditch & Schwartz

Available April 22

Absurd Planet

Circus of Books

El silencio del pantano

The Plagues of Breslau

The Willoughbys

Win the Wilderness

Available April 23

The House of Flowers : Season 3

Available April 24

After Life: Season 2

Extraction

Hello Ninja: Season 2

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill

Available April 26

The Last Kingdom: Season 4

Available April 27

Never Have I Ever

Available April 29

A Secret Love

Extracurricular

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story

Nadiya’s Time to Eat

Summertime

Available April 30

Dangerous Lies

Drifting Dragons

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)

The Victims’ Game

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in April 2020

Available April 2

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

Available April 4

Angel Has Fallen

Available April 5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Available April 11

CODE 8

Available April 16

Despicable Me

Hail, Caesar!

Jem and the Holograms

Available April 18

The Green Hornet

Available April 20

The Vatican Tapes

Available April 21

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Available April 25

The Artist

Django Unchained

Available April 27

Battle: Los Angeles

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in April 2020

Leaving April 4

American Odyssey: Season 1

Leaving April 8

Movie 43

Leaving April 15

21 & Over

Leaving April 16

Lost Girl: Season 1-5

Leaving April 17

Big Fat Liar

Leaving April 19

The Longest Yard

Leaving April 24

The Ugly Truth

Leaving April 29

National Treasure

Leaving 4/30/20

A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Craft

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Friday the 13th

Good Burger

GoodFellas

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Shawshank Redemption

Space Jam

Spy Kids

Step Brothers

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

True Grit

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.