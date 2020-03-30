Take a Moment to Dip Into the Miniature World of This Library For Birds Livestream

Getty Images
By Cady Lang
March 30, 2020 5:05 PM EDT

While many libraries across the country have closed due to coronavirus, there’s one library that’s staying open — and its flocks of visitors are overjoyed about it.

The Belmont Library for Birds, located in Charlottesville, VA., has open hours all day for all avian friends and even a few squirrels and a livestream for human companions who are responsibly practicing social distancing.

The library has adopted the motto that their spot is “where the need to feed meets the feed to read” — which means that along with some miniature books and a library desk and arm chair for inquiring birdbrains looking to check out the latest in flighty literature, there’s also birdseed for those who have appetites as big as their quest for knowledge.

Talk about feeding your mind and your belly. Watch the livestream of the bird library below or follow along with their adventures (and fairly hilarious jokes) on Twitter.

 

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.

