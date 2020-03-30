Things Go Off the Rails Quickly When a Father Lets His Daughter Cut His Hair at Home

After seeing her work in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, there’s no doubt that Julia Butters is a talented actress with a bright future on screen. The same may not be true about her future as a hairdresser.

Like much of the world, the young actor (and turkey sandwich enthusiast) is staying home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and trying to come up with ways of staying entertained. When she ran out of other ideas for videos to share on her social media site, she decided to give her dad a haircut, since many barbershops and salons are closed to help prevent the further spread of coronavirus. For some reason, he happily agreed.

In the video, posted on Twitter, Butters steps up to the challenge armed with a pair of scissors and a set of clippers, telling her father that he’s very brave. “There’s a thin line between bravery and stupidity,” her father said as she embarked on the cut.

The haircut starts fairly tamely with Butters carefully trimming the sides and taking a little off the top. Things go downhill from there, though, with Butters deciding that her dad would look great with a checkerboard pattern shaved into his head. A few strokes of the clippers and her father is undoubtedly thrilled that social distancing provides an excuse to stay indoors and let his hair grow out.

By the end of the job, one thing is clear after this wholesome dad haircut video: Butters may be wise to stick with Hollywood.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.