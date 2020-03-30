Put These Artistic Masterpieces Recreated With Household Items in a Museum

Madeline Wilson from the National Gallery of Victoria inspects Edvard Munch's famous hand-coloured lithograph version of "The Scream", which is one of 87 works from the Norwegian artist that are being displayed in Australia for the first time, in Melbourne 12 October 2004. Munch's painted version of the painting leapt to international prominence after it was stolen from the Munch Museum in Oslo, Norway in August this year along with another famous painting of his - "The Madonna" AFP PHOTO/William WEST
WILLIAM WEST—AFP via Getty Images
By Ashley Hoffman
March 30, 2020 10:32 AM EDT

Weeks into practicing social distancing due to the novel coronavirus has led to some creative activity at home from a real-life simulation hungry hungry hippos to a makeshift nightclub. And now there is a museum-worthy fine art-themed DIY art challenge making the rounds around Twitter.

While museums around the globe are closed due to the novel coronavirus the J. Paul Getty Museum got people to take a stab at bringing classic cultural artifacts to life on the internet and the results are pretty impressive.

“We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home,” the Los Angeles museum. Challenging times have brought out plenty of challenges, and the internet accepted this one in full force over the weekend.

There’s almost no discernible difference between the original artwork and the faithful reconstruction of Pontormo’s “Portrait of a Halberdier.” Getty has cherry-picked some of the most bracing.

Skip art history and pore over a tour of great examples of life imitating art by peeping some of the sincerest forms of flattery with the Getty museum challenge below.

This one was slightly lower effort but impressive to say the least.

With oven mitts, toy cars, vegetable tikka masala from TastyBite and Clorox Disinfectant Wipes, she is giving you “The Scream.”

A thousand points go to whoever can get their dogs to look like they’re playing cards.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.

Read More From TIME

