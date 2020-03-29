About 700 New Jersey Police Officers Tested Positive for Coronavirus, State Police Head Says

A New Jersey State Police vehicle drives in front of an electronic sign that reads "Testing Site At Capacity" outside a drive-through coronavirus testing facility at Bergen Community College in Paraumus, New Jersey, U.S., on Friday, March 20, 2020.
Angus Mordant—Bloomberg/ Getty Images
By Sanya Mansoor
March 29, 2020 10:53 AM EDT

About 700 New Jersey Police officers have tested positive for the coronavirus, the head of the New Jersey’s state police said at a coronavirus press conference held by state officials on Saturday.

“There’s more than 700 police officers quarantined at home and there’s about the same amount (…) that have tested positive from all 21 counties,” said acting State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan.

Callahan said authorities “track every single police officer” who test positive for COVID-19 but did not elaborate on what departments were most affected or provide an exact number of how many police personnel tested positive.

Callahan also indicated that two police officers who were reported as being in serious condition are improving.

The U.S. has more than 124,000 COVID-19 cases and New Jersey is second only to New York in the number of cases it has so far reported, according to a tracker from researchers at Johns Hopkins University. As of Sunday morning, New York has reported about 53,500 cases and New Jersey has reported about 11,000 cases.

On Saturday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a domestic travel advisory, urging “residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately.”

Most Popular on TIME
1
How to Grocery Shop Amid Coronavirus
2
Report of Urns in Wuhan Raises Questions About COVID-19 Death Toll
3
The Coronavirus Pandemic May Be Causing an Anxiety Pandemic

Write to Sanya Mansoor at sanya.mansoor@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
How to Grocery Shop Amid Coronavirus
2
Report of Urns in Wuhan Raises Questions About COVID-19 Death Toll
3
The Coronavirus Pandemic May Be Causing an Anxiety Pandemic
4
Living With an Immunocompromised Spouse During Coronavirus
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE