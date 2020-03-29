President Trump: No Quarantine, But Travel Advisory for New York, Connecticut and New Jersey

President Donald Trump salutes as the U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort pulls away from the pier at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Va., on March 28, 2020.
Patrick Semansky—AP
By Associated Press
March 28, 2020 9:06 PM EDT

NORFOLK, Va. — President Donald Trump backed away from calling for a quarantine for coronavirus hotspots in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, instead directing Saturday night that a “strong Travel Advisory” be issued to stem the spread of the outbreak.

After consulting with the White House task force leading the federal response and the governors of the three affected states, Trump said: “I have asked the @CDCgov to issue a strong Travel Advisory, to be administered by the Governors, in consultation with the Federal Government. A quarantine will not be necessary.”

Trump had told reporters earlier that he had spoken with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, among others who wanted the federal government to restrict travel from the New York metropolitan area to their states.

The notion of a quarantine had been sharply criticized by the governors of New York and Connecticut.

 

Most Popular on TIME
1
How to Grocery Shop Amid Coronavirus
2
Report of Urns in Wuhan Raises Questions About COVID-19 Death Toll
3
Is the U.S. 'Flattening the Curve?' Check Our Chart

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
How to Grocery Shop Amid Coronavirus
2
Report of Urns in Wuhan Raises Questions About COVID-19 Death Toll
3
Is the U.S. 'Flattening the Curve?' Check Our Chart
4
Wild Joe Exotic of Tiger King Has Unleashed Pure Mayhem in Meme Form
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE