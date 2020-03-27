NYC Subway Fire That Killed Motorman Is Being Investigated As a Crime

(NEW YORK) — A New York City subway driver was killed and several other people were injured early Friday in a fire on a train that is being investigated as a crime, officials said.

Fires were reported at three other stations nearby at the same time, police said.

“We are investigating it as a criminal matter,” Deputy Chief Brian McGee said, adding that no arrests have been made.

The fire killed a motorman who was helping passengers to safety, officials said, and came the day after two of his fellow New York City Transit employees fell victim to the coronavirus.

“This is another horrific moment for our family,” said Sarah Feinberg, interim president of the New York City Transit. “We are devastated by this.”

A train had just pulled into a station near Central Park around 3 a.m. when a transit worker saw smoke and fire on one of the subway cars, McGee said.

The motorman and another transit employee successfully evacuated passengers from the train, Feinberg said. The motorman’s body was found on the tracks, McGee said. His name was not immediately released.

Nine other people were injured, Feinberg said.

Contact us at editors@time.com.