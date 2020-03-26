'A Beautiful Human.' Veteran Actor Mark Blum Dies at 69 of Coronavirus Complications

Actor Mark Blum attends the "Amy And The Orphans" Opening Night at Laura Pels Theatre on March 1, 2018 in New York City.
Brian Killian — Getty Images
By Associated Press
March 26, 2020 6:12 PM EDT

Stage, movie and TV character actor Mark Blum, who had roles in the films “Desperately Seeking Susan” and “Crocodile Dundee,” has died from complications from the coronavirus. He was 69.

An executive with the labor union SAG-AFTRA and the off-Broadway theater company Playwrights Horizons announced the death Thursday. Blum had been a fixture off-Broadway with recent roles in Playwrights Horizons’ “Rancho Viejo” and “Fern Hill” at 59E59 Theaters. He was a SAG-AFTRA board member from 2007-2013.

“Those of us lucky enough to have known him will treasure our memories of a gifted actor, a master teacher, a loyal friend, and a beautiful human,” Rebecca Damon, SAG-AFTRA executive vice president and New York president, wrote in tribute.

Blum’s recent Broadway credits included “The Assembled Parties,” “Twelve Angry Men,” “Gore Vidal’s The Best Man” — twice — and Neil Simon’s “Lost in Yonkers.”

Blum played Rosanna Arquette’s husband in the 1985 comedy “Desperately Seeking Susan” and had a role in “Crocodile Dundee” as the newspaper editor. He was on the Amazon series “Mozart in the Jungle” and was in the Netflix crime drama “You.”

The virus has sickened some Broadway veterans, including the actors Gavin Creel, Aaron Tveit and Laura Bell Bundy and composer David Bryan. It also has claimed the life of four-time Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Is the U.S. 'Flattening the Curve?'
2
Mom Wears Wedding Dress to Lunch While Social Distancing For the Most Adorable Reason
3
Will COVID-19 Ever Really Go Away?

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
Is the U.S. 'Flattening the Curve?'
2
Mom Wears Wedding Dress to Lunch While Social Distancing For the Most Adorable Reason
3
Will COVID-19 Ever Really Go Away?
4
Trump Campaign Threatens Lawsuit Over Political Ad Featuring President Labeling Coronavirus a' Hoax'
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE