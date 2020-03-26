In First Post-Royal Gig, Meghan Markle Narrating Disney+ Documentary on Elephants

By Associated Press
March 26, 2020 1:45 PM EDT

(LONDON) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has her first post-royal job: narrating a Disney documentary about elephants.

Disney announced Thursday that the duchess, who is married to Britain’s Prince Harry, is lending her voice to Elephant, to be released April 3 on the Disney+ streaming service. It’s one of a series of animal- and nature-themed features released to mark Earth Month.

The film follows an elephant family on a 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometer) journey across the Kalahari Desert.

Harry and Meghan shocked the world in January by announcing that they were quitting as senior royals, relinquishing official duties and seeking financial independence. Since late last year they have been based on Vancouver Island, and will officially end royal duties on March 31.

The grandson of Queen Elizabeth II married the American actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May 2018, in a ceremony watched by millions around the world. The couple later said they found scrutiny by the British media — which they said tipped into harassment — intolerable.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Is the U.S. 'Flattening the Curve?'
2
Mom Wears Wedding Dress to Lunch While Social Distancing For the Most Adorable Reason
3
Will COVID-19 Ever Really Go Away?

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
Is the U.S. 'Flattening the Curve?'
2
Mom Wears Wedding Dress to Lunch While Social Distancing For the Most Adorable Reason
3
Will COVID-19 Ever Really Go Away?
4
Cruise Ship With At Least 77 Sick People Heads to Florida
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE