Kentucky Dad and Two Adult Sons Take on 'Blinding Lights' Dance Challenge, Light Up TikTok With Their Moves

Some believe that the most qualified leaders of movements are the reluctant ones. And, most certainly, it’s usually the most reluctant ones who have the best moves.

That is most definitely the case for a dad from Louisville, Ky. who is causing some good old Internet breakage thanks to his participation in a TikTok dance challenge.

It took some convincing to get the hammy patriarch of the McFarland family — the McFarlands, as they have dubbed themselves on TikTok — away from his screen and onto the world stage. He’s reluctant at first. But then he comes to his senses and answers the call.

And oh, is this a dance. To the tune of The Weeknd’s hit “Blinding Lights,” the trio’s choreography is on point and their makeshift stage presence is through the roof. Papa McFarland is giving you jubilant arms as he swims through the air. He is giving you footwork so fancy it’s your new workout plan. He is giving you Michelle Kwan-level confidence as he is lifted overhead by his sons.

Understandably, the video has been liked 1.6 million times since its original posting. Just strap on your sneakers and try to match his aspirational agility.

Among the notches in his belt, The Weeknd has starred in Uncut Gems, bulldozed through Billboard records and nabbed some Grammys. But perhaps there should be a special award for providing the inspiration for an unbridled dad dance.

See other contributions to the challenge, which has become very popular among self-isolated groups as a release for quarantine-induced stress and energy, below.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.