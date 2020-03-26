The BBC Dad Family Unit Is Back and More Endearing Than Ever

By Cady Lang
March 26, 2020

While there’s plenty of uncertainty in the world right now, a corner of the Internet has found something to smile about with the return of the BBC dad and his delightful family, who captured our hearts in 2017 with a hilarious working from home interrupted interview moment that went viral.

Now, the adorable family unit is back on BBC, this time for both political scientist Robert Kelly and his partner Kim Jung-A and their two children, Marion and James, to talk about the social distancing practices that they’re doing from their home in Busan, South Korea.

While the measures suggested by health experts to curtail the further spread of coronavirus have caused some to being working from home, as many may remember, this has been par for the course for Kelly for some time, something he addresses. He and Kim Jung-A also discussed the challenges of parenting with the kids in the house all day.

Watch the full segment below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.

