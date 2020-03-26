As people hunker down at home to prevent the further spread of coronavirus, one family has turned their garage into a makeshift club.

The occasion? A 21-year-old birthday boy by the name of Jack Torchia who got the full star treatment at New Jersey’s hottest club, his house.

He naturally couldn’t have a night on the town so his mom, Carolyn, masterminded the conversion of the garage to “Club Quarantine” that took place on March 22, and this club really does have everything. His father acts as a stern but hospitable bouncer and boy does he lean into the role. The mother is excellent at drink slinging. Green tea shots all around. And their sister, Emily, the server gets in on the fun too. She filmed the proceedings and the clip has garnered upwards of 5 million views on TikTok.

Visit Club Quarantine for the 21st birthday shindig below.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.