Mom Turns Their Garage Into a Swinging Hotspot 'Club Quarantine' to Celebrate Son's 21st Birthday

By Ashley Hoffman
March 26, 2020 2:25 PM EDT

As people hunker down at home to prevent the further spread of coronavirus, one family has turned their garage into a makeshift club.

The occasion? A 21-year-old birthday boy by the name of Jack Torchia who got the full star treatment at New Jersey’s hottest club, his house.

He naturally couldn’t have a night on the town so his mom, Carolyn, masterminded the conversion of the garage to “Club Quarantine” that took place on March 22, and this club really does have everything. His father acts as a stern but hospitable bouncer and boy does he lean into the role. The mother is excellent at drink slinging. Green tea shots all around. And their sister, Emily, the server gets in on the fun too. She filmed the proceedings and the clip has garnered upwards of 5 million views on TikTok.

Visit Club Quarantine for the 21st birthday shindig below.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.

