TIME Publishes a Special Report on Finding Common Purpose in a Shared Threat: Apart. Not Alone

Today, TIME releases a special report—Apart. Not Alone—on COVID-19 and finding common purpose during a shared threat.

The special double issue features a cover profile of chef Jose Andrés, who is bringing his food relief mission to the center of the crisis, advice on pulling together from Connie Schultz, Vivek Murthy, Van Jones, Madeleine Albright and more, a list spotlighting the 27 individuals bridging divides across the U.S, video profiles and interviews, a photo essay on people in isolation around the world, and more.

Read the special report: https://time.com/apart-not-alone

See the cover featuring a photograph by Martin Schoeller for TIME: https://bit.ly/2JbOD54

TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal writes in his letter to readers: “We began planning this special issue of TIME before any of us had heard the phrase flatten the curve, much less contemplated our own roles in the flattening. Its theme—getting out of silos and coming together as ­communities—is one we’ve been thinking about a lot here over the past few years. The world we cover is increasingly tribal and polarized—some studies suggest that empathy itself is in ­decline—and yet so many of the challenges we face require us to act together. And none more so than this pandemic that is testing our collective strength even in isolation.”

Felsenthal continues: “We all have a role to play as billions of people now are, by staying at home, often despite extreme hardship. It’s hard to fathom another moment when so many of us will find ourselves so dependent on the goodwill of strangers.” https://bit.ly/2wD6uPJ

Alone. Not Apart, the special report, is made possible by State Farm.

“State Farm is proud to be a part of this special issue, at a time when our nation and the world are confronting something most of us never contemplated would happen in our lifetimes,” said State Farm President, Chairman & CEO Michael Tipsord. “We will get through this by pulling together. Now is the time for us all to be good neighbors.”

The April 6 / April 13, 2020 double issue of TIME goes on sale on Friday, March 27.

https://time.com/collection/apart-not-alone/

Sign up for Inside TIME. Be the first to see the new cover of TIME and get our most compelling stories delivered straight to your inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.