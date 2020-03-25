Mom Wears Wedding Dress to Lunch While Social Distancing For the Most Adorable Reason

Some may reach for loungewear in moments like this but others don their most formal gown.

When an author woke up for another day of social distancing at home, she didn’t plan on being a tad overdressed for lunchtime.

But that’s exactly what happened thanks to a perfectly reasonable request from her children. Kids want what they want when they want it. And while practicing social distancing at home to help prevent the further spread of coronavirus, Curtis Sittenfeld, the author of Prep, happily obliged.

“Social distancing Day 12: Today my kids wanted me to wear my wedding dress at lunch and I couldn’t think of a reason not to,” she captioned the picture she shared to Twitter.

There she sits having polished off her dish, knocking back what appears to be a cup of espresso with her full veil draped over her shoulders. The cream-colored strapless dress was from her 2008 nuptials.

It may not have been practical, but it did thrill people no end. The photo has been liked nearly 157,000 times since it was posted on Tuesday.

Not only has the move has earned plenty of admiration from Twitter, it has inspired. “Maybe we should do a wear your wedding dress to work Wednesdays!” user Bethan Carr proposed in response. Well done, mom.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.