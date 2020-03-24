This Couple Held a 'Wedding' in Animal Crossing After Coronavirus Led Them to Cancel

When the spread of the coronavirus forced a couple to cancel their wedding ceremony, the groom-to-be decided that the show must go on. On Sunday, he threw his fiancée a surprise “wedding” inside the Nintendo game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

“My fiance and I had to cancel our upcoming wedding due to Covid-19, so our best friends gave us a surprise animal crossing wedding instead,” a user named Ashmush shared in a post on Reddit. The couple, identified as Sharmin Asha and Nazmul Ahmed by Business Insider, were set to marry next month, but due to the ongoing pandemic they were forced to cancel it, undoubtedly a difficult move for any couple.

And like many others canceling events, that wasn’t the only big event that Asha was missing out on due to the coronavirus. “I’m graduating from med school and not getting a graduation,” she wrote in a comment on Reddit. “I was feeling pretty down about missing out on my milestones.”

To help cheer up Asha, Ahmed teamed up with some friends and planned a surprise digital “wedding” on his virtual island inside the game. To pull off the surprise, Ahmed told Business Insider that he invited Asha over to his island to “gather resources” as part of the game.

When she arrived, digital versions of their friends were already there to greet her. He gave her avatar a dress to wear and roses to hold, everything a bride-to-be could want in the digital world. The surprise worked. “This made me so happy,” Asha wrote on Reddit. “I don’t even have the words to describe how much it meant to me.”

