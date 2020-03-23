Two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are feeling better. On Sunday, the Bosom Buddies star shared an update on Twitter keeping fans in the loop on the progress he and his wife are making in their recovery.

“Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better,” Hanks wrote in a statement shared on social media.

Hanks also encouraged anyone following his updates or reading his tweet to follow “common sense” and heed shelter in place orders to help halt the spread of this virus. “Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone — You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no?” the Oscar-winning actor wrote. Experts say that sheltering in place, paying attention to social distance directives, and self isolating can help prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

Hanks ended his statement with a few comforting words for followers: “Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts… this, too, shall pass,” the actor wrote. “We can figure this out.”

Hanks and Wilson experienced cold-like symptoms while in Australia, where Hanks was working on a Baz Luhrmann film about Elvis Presley. After testing positive for the virus, the couple went into isolation after being discharged from the Gold Coast University hospital, posting occasional updates for fans and thanking “the helpers”.

Wilson felt well enough to share a social media update of her own, a rap video of sorts captioned with the title: “Quarantine Stir Crazy. See it to believe it”.

