All Flights Departing to NYC and Philadelphia Were Briefly Suspended Due to Coronavirus Staffing Issues

A plane from Delta airline is seen above the skyline of Manhattan before it lands at JFK airport on March 15, 2020 in New York City. Johannes Eisele—AFP/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a brief suspension of flights to New York City-area airports because of coronavirus-related staffing issues at a regional air-traffic control center.

In an alert posted online Saturday, the agency advised air traffic controllers to "stop all departures" to Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark and other airports in the region.

The directive also affected Philadelphia International Airport.

The halt was lifted after about 30 minutes. Initially air traffic controllers were warned it could last several hours.