Pence Staffer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Armed Forces Welcome Ceremony on Sept. 30, 2019 at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia.
Brendan Smialowski—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
March 20, 2020 7:40 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — The White House says a member of Vice President Mike Pence’s staff has tested positive for coronavirus.

Pence’s spokeswoman Katie Miller said Friday that the staff member, who is not being identified, did not have “close contact” to either the vice president or President Donald Trump.

Read more: Mike Pence’s ‘High Risk’ Coronavirus Response Will Impact His Political Future—and American Lives

Miller said contact tracing, or contacting everyone the individual has been in contact with, is being conducted in accordance with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Miller says Pence’s office was notified Friday evening of the positive test result.

