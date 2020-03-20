J. Lo’s House Reminds People a Lot of the House From Parasite

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
By Cady Lang
March 20, 2020 11:47 AM EDT

Like many Americans across the country, Jennifer Lopez is practicing social distancing to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. On Thursday, she sent an update on how she was dealing with her time at home via Instagram to her followers.

“We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good,” she wrote in the caption to the video, which showed her and fiancé Alex Rodriguez enjoying the sun in their very green backyard, while her son Max showed off his impressive skills on a hoverboard.

It wasn’t Max’s skills that caught the eye of many fans, however, but the fact that J. Lo’s home bore a striking resemblance to the architectural dream of a house featured prominently in this year’s “Best Picture” winner at the Oscars, Parasite.

In the film, the house’s ostentatious presence and what it represents almost becomes a character in and of itself, so obviously the Internet had many thoughts on Lopez’s home’s similarity to it.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.

