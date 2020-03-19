Dogs Who Are Devoted Law & Order Fans Really Nail the Theme Song

By Rachel E. Greenspan
March 19, 2020 2:44 PM EDT

This is a thread about dogs worth bracing yourself for.

Saturday Night Live writer Peter Schultz graced the internet with one of the best dog threads of the week on Wednesday. (And in a week with a noteworthy volume of dog content due to social distancing, that’s no easy feat.)

“This is as good a time as any to tell you that my dog sings along to the Law & Order theme song every time he hears it,” Schultz said.

The accompanying clip has been viewed 2.7 million times as of Thursday afternoon. In some additional tweets, Schultz proved that this wasn’t a one-off. His dog really just understands that melody.

And naturally, the pup’s name is Odafin — Ice-T’s character from the long-running series.

Most Popular on TIME
1
First U.S. Company Announces Upcoming Home COVID-19 Test
2
My Husband Is West Virginia's First COVID-19 Patient. The State Almost Lost His Test Results
3
Officials Fight Criticism Over Cutting Global Health Staff

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
First U.S. Company Announces Upcoming Home COVID-19 Test
2
My Husband Is West Virginia's First COVID-19 Patient. The State Almost Lost His Test Results
3
Officials Fight Criticism Over Cutting Global Health Staff
4
COVID-19 Leads to Paid Leave—But Millions Won't Be Eligible

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE