Dogs Who Are Devoted Law & Order Fans Really Nail the Theme Song

This is a thread about dogs worth bracing yourself for.

Saturday Night Live writer Peter Schultz graced the internet with one of the best dog threads of the week on Wednesday. (And in a week with a noteworthy volume of dog content due to social distancing, that’s no easy feat.)

“This is as good a time as any to tell you that my dog sings along to the Law & Order theme song every time he hears it,” Schultz said.

The accompanying clip has been viewed 2.7 million times as of Thursday afternoon. In some additional tweets, Schultz proved that this wasn’t a one-off. His dog really just understands that melody.

And naturally, the pup’s name is Odafin — Ice-T’s character from the long-running series.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.