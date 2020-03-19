There’s a lot going on in the world right now, but if you’re looking for a sight that should only bring joy and delight to your eyes, look no further than this delightful clip of a gang of curious cats who play with an elaborate Rube Goldberg machine in order to get their supper.

In a nearly 3-minute clip shared online by Twitter user @ziyatong, multiple cats can be seen batting at and perusing the intricate setup, which includes a marble slide, dominos, and spinning wheels, all of which lead to their dinner being dispensed.

In the caption accompanying the video clip, @ziyatong assures her followers that taking the time to view it is well worth it: “I promise this will make you smile.”

Dinner and a show is always a great deal and that looks like what’s on the menu for these kitties. Watch the full hilarious clip of cats getting fed using the Rube Goldberg machine below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.