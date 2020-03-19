People Have Warmly Embraced the Certified New Banger 'Big Baby'

With more time to stay home, you may be looking for new music. Comedian and actor Whitmer Thomas has given Twitterverse with a certifiable bop called “Big Baby.”
In the song, which he shared on Wednesday, Thomas uses a filter to make his face appear like a baby’s. For the purposes of his performance, this is an extremely important detail.
The song goes: “I am a big big baby, although I look like a guy. You are a big baby, too, and I’m about to tell you why. Mommy was a big big baby. Daddy was a big baby too.”
William Shakespeare himself could not have pulled off such poetic lyrics. Thomas also shared a longer version of the song on SoundCloud, if you’re looking for even more “Big Baby” vibes.
With nearly half a million views and 14,000 likes as of Thursday morning, it’s clear that “Big Baby” is taking our internet-focused world by storm.