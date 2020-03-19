As people worldwide participate in social distancing or self-quarantining in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, some folks are putting back up their Christmas lights in an effort to bring some holiday magic to the picture.
Sports broadcaster Lane Grindle posted the idea on his Twitter on Sunday. “What if we all put our Christmas lights back up,” he posed to his followers. “Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity.”
As it turns out, others had the same thought. Mike Griffin of Rhode Island shared on Monday that his 10-year-old son had the idea to put Christmas lights on the tree to try to bring some positive vibes to their family amid the boredom of social distancing. “Lights are on tonight as a sign of hope and the sweet mind of my 10 year old,” Griffin said.
Here are some more of the households trying to bring more light during these challenging times.
If you’re struggling with being stuck at home, putting up some Christmas lights is just one way you can hold onto a sense of normalcy and community togetherness.