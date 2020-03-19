Number of Unemployed Americans Up by 70,000 as Coronavirus Starts to Take Hold of the Economy

Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns on March 18, 2020, in New York.
John Minchillo—AP
By Martin Crutsinger / AP
March 19, 2020 9:43 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits surged last week by 70,000, indicating that the impact of the coronavirus was starting to be felt in rising layoffs in the job market.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that applications for benefits, a good proxy for layoffs, rose by 70,000 to a seasonally adjusted 281,000 last week.

Both the one-week rise and the total number of applications were far above the levels seen over the past year as the country’s unemployment rate fell to a half-century low of 3.5%.

Economists are predicting a surge in layoffs as efforts to contain the spreading coronavirus result in people losing jobs in a variety of industries from restaurants and bars to airlines and hotels.

There have been a number of states such as Ohio reporting huge jumps in unemployment applications already. The Trump administration and Congress are scrambling to produce a support package of around $1 trillion which would provide checks to Americans who have been affected by the virus and support for small businesses and big companies such as the airlines.

A proposal from Treasury has suggested spending $500 billion to provide checks for Americans who have suffered economic harm because of the virus.

Most Popular on TIME
1
First U.S. Company Announces Upcoming Home COVID-19 Test
2
COVID-19 Leads to Paid Leave—But Millions Won't Be Eligible
3
Little Girl Dancing With a Dog Who Can Really Move Is Sparking a Bit of Joy

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
First U.S. Company Announces Upcoming Home COVID-19 Test
2
COVID-19 Leads to Paid Leave—But Millions Won't Be Eligible
3
Little Girl Dancing With a Dog Who Can Really Move Is Sparking a Bit of Joy
4
What Taiwan Could Teach Us About COVID-19
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE