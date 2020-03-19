A Passenger Infected with the Coronavirus was on a Delta Flight from JFK to Rochester, Officials Say

A ground crew prepares to unload luggage from an arriving Delta Airlines flight at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on March 15, 2020 in Seattle, Washington.
John Moore/Getty Images
By Sanya Mansoor
March 19, 2020 10:33 AM EDT

A person who recently tested positive for the coronavirus was on a Delta Flight that left New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and landed at the Greater Rochester International Airport on Sunday, according to health officials in Monroe County, N.Y.

Delta flight 4824 left New York at 4:05 p.m. and arrived in Rochester at 5:55 p.m., the Monroe County Public Health Department said in a statement issued on Wednesday evening.

Health officials said the individual has been isolated since they arrived in Rochester and their “close household contacts have been under self-quarantine.” The statement advised any individuals on the flight and anyone who was in the Greater Rochester International Airport between 5:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. to “monitor for symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath” and contact their healthcare provider if these symptoms emerged.

Delta said in a statement emailed to TIME that the “safety and health of (their) customers and crew remain (their) top priority.”

“With regard to reports of any COVID-19 exposure, we continue to follow all guidelines from the CDC and local health officials,” the statement said.

The airline industry is one of many transportation industries to take a significant hit because of the COVID-19 outbreak and many, including Delta, have reduced capacity and in some cases suspended service altogether for domestic and international flights.

Write to Sanya Mansoor at sanya.mansoor@time.com.

