Federal Reserve Launches Third Emergency Lending Program

Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, speaks during a news conference in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The U.S. Federal Reserve delivered an emergency half-percentage point interest rate cut today in a bid to protect the longest-ever economic expansion from the spreading coronavirus. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Bloomberg via Getty Images—© 2020 Bloomberg Finance LP
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER / AP
March 19, 2020 12:42 AM EDT

(Washington) — The Federal Reserve announced late Wednesday that it will establish an emergency lending facility to help unclog a short-term credit market that has been disrupted by the viral outbreak.

The Fed said it will lend money to banks that purchase financial assets from money market mutual funds, including short-term IOUs known as commercial paper.

By facilitating the purchase of commercial paper, which is issued by large businesses and banks, the Fed hopes to spur more lending to firms that are seeking to raise cash as their revenues plummet amid the spread of the coronavirus.

The program is the third facility the Fed has revived from the financial crisis days of 2008, when the central bank set up an alphabet soup of programs intended to keep financial markets functioning.

This facility, known as the Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility, is intended to help money market funds unload assets such as commercial paper, but also Treasury securities and bonds guaranteed by mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Money market mutual funds are owned by individual investors in brokerage accounts but also by institutional investors and businesses. Many of the funds have sought in the past two weeks to sell assets to raise cash as many investors redeem shares in the funds. Yet with demand for cash rising as stocks plunge and the economy slows sharply, money market funds have struggled to find buyers for their assets.

The Fed’s latest facility is ultimately intended to support demand for commercial paper so businesses are continue to borrow.

The program was established with the support of the Treasury Department, which will guarantee up to $10 billion in loans from the facility.

Most Popular on TIME
1
COVID-19 Leads to Paid Leave—But Millions Won't Be Eligible
2
First U.S. Company Announces Upcoming Home COVID-19 Test
3
Trump Mulls Sending All Who Cross Border Illegally to Mexico

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
COVID-19 Leads to Paid Leave—But Millions Won't Be Eligible
2
First U.S. Company Announces Upcoming Home COVID-19 Test
3
Trump Mulls Sending All Who Cross Border Illegally to Mexico
4
Little Girl Dancing With a Dog Who Can Really Move Is Sparking a Bit of Joy

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE