Little Girl Dancing With a Dog Who Can Really Move Is Sparking a Bit of Joy

By TIME Staff
March 18, 2020 8:25 PM EDT

People were looking for a reason to smile on the internet this week.

From happy moments of human connection to finding ways to have fun while self-quarantining in an effort to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, many viral moments involved man’s best friend. (Naturally.)

The latest dog to grace the Twitterverse is a pup named Otis who danced with his sister like the good boy he is.

“In case you need to smile… my daughter dancing with our pup Otis,” Carrie Levan, an assistant professor at Colby College, said in a tweet on Tuesday, sharing a video of her daughter dancing with their abnormally large and humanlike dog in what is basically a Beauty and the Beast rendition for the ages.

When another Twitter user remarked on that Otis’ striking resemblance to a Wookie from Star Wars, Levan shared a picture of Otis celebrating Halloween as his doppelgänger, Chewbacca.

The video has 2.6 million views and more than 200,000 likes as of Wednesday evening, because there will never be too many dogs on the internet.

Most Popular on TIME
1
China Still in Coronavirus Shadow
2
Coronavirus Lockdowns Could Last for 18 Months
3
Are People With Asthma at High Risk for Coronavirus?

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
China Still in Coronavirus Shadow
2
Coronavirus Lockdowns Could Last for 18 Months
3
Are People With Asthma at High Risk for Coronavirus?
4
Hong Kong Dog Dies After Release From Coronavirus Quarantine

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE