Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler Are Shutting Down All U.S. Factories to Curb Coronavirus

By Gabrielle Coppola, David Welch and Keith Naughton / Bloomberg
March 18, 2020 1:59 PM EDT

General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co., and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will temporarily shut down their U.S. plants in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Ford will halt operations at all North American manufacturing facilities after Thursday evening shifts, according to a statement. GM and Fiat Chrysler also plan to idle their factories, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified ahead of official announcements.

The three companies said late Tuesday that they would partially shut down facilities on a rotating basis to protect members of the United Auto Workers union from the spread of Covid-19. But by Wednesday morning, Honda Motor Co. announced its plan to suspend North American production for six days.

