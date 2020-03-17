Kevin Durant and Three Other Brooklyn Nets Players Test Positive for Coronavirus. Durant Reportedly Had No Symptoms

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets speaks to media during Brooklyn Nets Media Day at HSS Training Center on Sept. 27, 2019 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City.
Mike Lawrie—Getty Images
By Sanya Mansoor
March 17, 2020 6:51 PM EDT

Kevin Durant is one of four Brooklyn Nets players confirmed to have tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday. TIME confirmed Durant’s positive COVID-19 test with a representative for the all-star basketball player.

Durant reportedly told Shams Charania, a sports journalist for The Athletic and Stadium, that he is feeling fine. He does not have symptoms, according to tweets Charania sent out on Tuesday. “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this,” Durant reportedly said.

The Brooklyn Nets said in a statement on Tuesday that all four players are currently isolated and being taken care of by team physicians; one has symptoms, while the other three are asymptomatic.

The organization said it would notify anyone who has had “known contact with the players, including recent opponents” and that “all players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff.”

Related Stories

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio wished the four players a “speedy recovery” but took issue with tests being more freely available for the team than for critical ill patients. The Nets said they paid a private company to conduct the tests.

“With all due respect, an entire NBA team should NOT get tested for COVID-19 while there are critically ill patients waiting to be tested,” de Blasio said. “Tests should not be for the wealthy, but for the sick.”

The NBA suspended its season last week after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Gobert’s teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for the virus.

 

With additional reporting from Sean Gregory

Most Popular on TIME
1
Face Masks Encouraged in Asia, Shunned in U.S.
2
Are People With Asthma at High Risk for Coronavirus?
3
Living In Coincidental Self-Quarantine, Some Big Brother Contestants Around the World Are Still to Learn About the Coronavirus Pandemic

Write to Sanya Mansoor at sanya.mansoor@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
Face Masks Encouraged in Asia, Shunned in U.S.
2
Are People With Asthma at High Risk for Coronavirus?
3
Living In Coincidental Self-Quarantine, Some Big Brother Contestants Around the World Are Still to Learn About the Coronavirus Pandemic
4
Cat Home Owner Is Displeased That Its Owners Are Always Home Now

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE