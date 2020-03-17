TIME Postpones the 2020 TIME 100 List, Summit and Gala Until September

During this global crisis, the health and safety of our employees, partners, stakeholders, and guests remains our highest priority. With this responsibility in mind, TIME has made the decision to postpone the 2020 TIME 100 Summit and Gala, previously scheduled for April 21-22 in New York City, until September. We will also be postponing the publication of the 2020 TIME 100 list, previously scheduled for release April 16, until September.
As part of our ongoing commitment to convening the TIME 100 community of global leaders, and building on the 2019 TIME 100 Health issue and TIME 100 Health Summit, we will also be devoting our issue publishing April 16 to a special report on COVID-19, featuring insights from the TIME 100 community to help our audiences navigate this new reality. The issue will be followed by a virtual summit, on meeting the challenge of COVID-19, featuring contributors from the issue and experts from around the world.
We will share more details regarding the 2020 TIME 100 in the very near future.