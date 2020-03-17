Queen Elizabeth, 93, Is Leaving London Early as a Coronavirus Precaution

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, on March 9, 2020.
Kirsty Wigglesworth—AP
By Associated Press
March 17, 2020 12:21 PM EDT

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is leaving London and heading to Windsor Castle as a precaution because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Buckingham Palace says the 93-year-old monarch will move to the castle, 20 miles (32 kms) west of London, on Thursday, a week earlier than she usually does for Easter.

The palace said in consultation with doctors and the government, it had been decided to cancel or postpone public royal events with large numbers of people in the coming months. The queen will continue to meet with people one-on-one this week, including her weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The British government has urged people — especially those over 70 — to avoid “non-essential” contact with others for 12 weeks to slow the spread of the virus, which appears to be a greater risk for the elderly and those with chronic illnesses.

The queen’s spring garden parties, attended by thousands each year, have also been postponed. The fate of future big royal events — including May commemorations for the end of World War II in Europe and a state visit by Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masakois — is up in the air.

