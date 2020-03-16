People Are Playing Very Hypnotizing Tic-Tac-Toe Games With Their Pets

As people worldwide are increasingly quarantined or practicing social distancing in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, many have turned to creative methods of entertaining themselves.
In search of inspiration, people are playing a hypnotizing game of tic-tac-toe with your pets.
TikTok and Twitter user @iqraanabi shared some clips of a game night with her cat, who proved to be quite the “sore loser.”
The activity is even possible with turtles, as one Twitter user shared that he drew the game board on his pet’s glass tank. “How’s nationwide self-quarantine going,” Matthew Foldi wrote.
But things took a turn when Twitter user @Nagato_Pyon tried a match with her pet bunny rabbit. The black rabbit really just ate the paper.
While animals are probably happy to have their humans at home, they might not be the best gaming companions. Perhaps you should just watch a movie instead.