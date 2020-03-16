Temporary animal distractions abound right now, which can make it hard for even the cutest creatures to stand out — unless you’re this penguin captivating the Internet right now.

This latest animal to know (and love) is a rockhopper penguin who goes by the name of Wellington, who lives at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium. Wellington had the run of the place at the Shedd on Sunday, after the lakefront aquarium closed to the public in accordance with expert advice on how to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called for the ban of public gatherings over 1,000 people on Friday.)

Penguins are typically the draw at the Shedd, but this time, the tables were turned and they became the spectators. With the public at bay, everyone’s new favorite tour guide was left to his own devices to waddle and waltz and survey the fishy scene in other exhibits, all while supervised by the staffers. He called to the fish and flapped his wings with the kind of grace one simply can purchase at the gift shop. Wellington is his own thing.

And you better believe his antics are providing a spot of cheer to the picture online right now.

“Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd,” the aquarium captioned a Facebook video where it garnered 3,000 likes. Positively charming stuff.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.