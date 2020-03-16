Many are doing their part to prevent spreading the novel coronavirus pandemic by staying home if they’re able to — and that includes Arnold Schwarzenegger, who took to Twitter to share how he’s enjoying the time inside.
Yes, on Sunday night, this never more cozy 72-year-old Terminator had a message to deliver to his 4.4 million Twitter followers: staying home is essential. The “gymnasium,” as he calls it? Out the window. And it only helped that he spread the word with his co-stars, his pet mini pony, Whiskey of noted internet fame, and his donkey, Lulu.
“Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together,” he captioned the video which has been viewed more than 5 million times, and probably by you soon, too.
Many countries are encouraging “social distancing” as a way to contain the virus’s impact, on the recommendation of public health experts. Schwarzenegger’s heartwarming video followed the news that California Gov. Gavin Newsom had called for the “deep isolation” of all senior citizens in the state and enforced an immediate shutdown of nightlife, including wineries.
“See, the important thing is that you stay at home, because there’s a curfew now. No one is allowed out. Especially someone who is, like, 72 years old. After you are 65, you are not allowed out of the house anymore in California. So we stay home and we eat here,” Schwarzenegger said at his kitchen table.
Schwarzenegger said he had just polished off his vegan meal and Whiskey and Lulu split a carrot because what’s better than a treat between buds?
“We don’t go out. We don’t go to restaurants. We don’t do anything like that anymore here. We just eat with Whiskey and Lulu,” he explained. “So much more fun,” he says. It really does look that way, and the video went over very well.
Watch below and you’ll feel immediately at home with the gang beside his cabinet of knick knacks. The clip has excellent replay potential which makes saying “Hasta la vista, baby” to Arnold’s happy home very difficult.
Social isolation has meant a lot more face time with our furry friends, and Schwarzenegger is no different.
Well, he does lean into his role as a pet parent quite hard to the enjoyment of the internet’s collective minds.
In this trying times, we are all Whiskey and Lulu sharing a carrot and following Arnold’s advice. He even got a very excellent new profile picture out of the video.
Lady Gaga also enlisted the help of animals for her message.
“So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups. I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it. I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God — she said we’re gonna be ok.”
Patton Oswalt staged a purposefully awkward stand-up comedy set from his balcony.