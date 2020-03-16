5 People, Including Gunman and Police Officer, Killed in Missouri Gas Station Shooting

By Associated Press
March 16, 2020 8:05 AM EDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Five people including a police officer and a gunman have died in a shooting at a Missouri gas station after the gunman went inside and began shooting, police said Monday.

The dead also include three citizens, Springfield police Chief Paul Williams announced Monday, and an officer was injured along with another citizen.

Williams said police received reports of a gunman firing shots from a car at several locations in Springfield late Sunday. The vehicle crashed into the Kum & Go. gas station and convenience store and the gunman ran inside and began shooting, Williams said. The first two officers who arrived were shot.

Other officers pulled the injured officers from the store and then went inside, finding three citizens dead. The gunman also was found dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot, Williams said.

Police are still working to determine a motive for the shooting, Williams said.

