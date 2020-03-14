Russian President Vladimir Putin Approves Law That Could Keep Him in Power Until 2036

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with investors at Novo Ogaryovo State Residence on March 11, 2020 in Moscow, Russia.
Mikhail Svetlov—Getty Images
By Associated Press
March 14, 2020 10:44 AM EDT

(MOSCOW) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law on constitutional changes that could keep him in power for another 16 years, a step that must still be approved in a nationwide vote.

Putin signed the measure on Saturday, the Kremlin said, three days after it sailed through the Russian parliament with only one vote against. It must be approved by the country’s Constitutional Court and in a referendum set for April 22.

Under current law, Putin would not be able to run for president again in 2024 because of term limits, but the new measure would reset his term count, allowing him to run for two more six-year terms. He has been in power since 2000.

Other constitutional changes further strengthen the presidency and emphasize the priority of Russian law over international norms — a provision reflecting the Kremlin’s irritation with the European Court of Human Rights and other international bodies that have often issued verdicts against Russia.

The changes also outlaw same-sex marriage and mention “a belief in God” as one of Russia’s traditional values.

Most Popular on TIME
1
New York Reports First Death From COVID-19
2
Coronavirus Map: See How COVID-19 Has Spread
3
COVID-19 Could Infect 1M+ Americans

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
New York Reports First Death From COVID-19
2
Coronavirus Map: See How COVID-19 Has Spread
3
COVID-19 Could Infect 1M+ Americans
4
Coronavirus Lessons From Abroad
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE